Three Suspects Arrested For Alleged Paid Acid Attack On Woman, New Jersey Prosecutors Say

Police arrested three Floridan residents after the suspects allegedly participated in an acid attack against a 42-year-old woman in New Jersey on July 26, ABC News reported Wednesday.

New Jersey Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office alleged the victim was returning home when “liquid contents” were poured “directly” on the victim, the outlet reported. Prosecutors claimed “an unknown female” approached the victim before throwing the cup of liquid.

The suspect then fled the scene, prosecutors said, ABC News reported. The victim was airlifted to a burn center where she is still being treated for chemical burns to over 35 percent of her body, the outlet reported citing officials. “The liquid used in the attack is believed to be a highly caustic acid,” the prosecution said. (RELATED: 1,500 Acid Attacks Hit London Since 2011)

Police traced the getaway vehicle to two suspects, 38-year-old Betty Jo Lane and 39-year-old Jmarr McNeil, the outlet reported. Prosecutors alleged the two were hired by 49-year-old William DiBernardino, ABC News reported. All three suspects were residents of Florida, according to the outlet.

Prosecutors alleged the victim “had a prior relationship” with the victim. The three suspects were extradited from Florida to New Jersey on Thursday where they will stand trial for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and stalking. the outlet reported.