Cause Of Death Of Chris Pratt’s Stunt Double Tony McFarr Revealed

Tony McFarr, famous for being the stunt double for actor Chris Pratt, died from a heart issue likely brought on by acute alcohol poisoning from prolonged heavy drinking.

Documents filed by the Orange County Medical Examiner in Florida officially declared McFarr’s death as being the result of an irregular heartbeat, according to TMZ. The report went on to state that his heartbeat was irregular due to an issue with his heart valves. The medical examiner concluded that the contributing factors to his death included alcohol poisoning as well as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which is also known as COPD, which is a lung disease that causes breathing problems, according to TMZ. McFarr died in May at the age of 47.

The results of McFarr’s autopsy revealed that the Hollywood stunt double had a history of binge alcohol abuse. The star’s blood alcohol content, otherwise referenced as BAC was elevated at the time of his death. The medical examiner recorded McFarr’s BAC as being at a concentration of .29 percent. The limit for driving in most states is .08, as a frame of reference, according to TMZ.

McFarr was famous for his daredevil capabilities and his zest for life. It appears his body was recovered in his home, after he had already been deceased there for quite some time. McFarr’s body was already in a state of decomposition when he was found dead, according to TMZ.

The medical examiner proceeded in classifying his death as being accidental, as a result of the examination.

McFarr worked with Pratt on several major motion pictures, including the franchises “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and “Jurassic World.” (RELATED: Chris Pratt’s Stunt Double Tony McFarr Dies Suddenly At Age 47)

His catalogue of credits included work as a stunt man on, “Bones,” “Homeland,” “Teen Wolf,” “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1,” “Furious 7” and “Captain America: Civil War.” He also has credits in “Macgyver” and “One Tree Hill,” among others.