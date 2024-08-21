‘Covered Stuff Up In The Past’: Trevor Bauer Is Out Here Making Quite The Claims About MLB And A Few Of Their Teams

We nearly had some bombshells drop with this one!

Former Cy Young-winning pitcher Trevor Bauer has been loud and clear that he wants to be back in Major League Baseball since being pushed out in 2021. And if you ask him, there are apparently multiple teams that have had interest in his services, but again, according to Bauer himself, it’s MLB that is halting a potential move between him and a club.

For violating MLB‘s Domestic Violence policy, Bauer had to serve a 194-game suspension, with the pitcher already doing his time. On top of that, Bauer was never actually charged with a crime. Yeah, there’s been gossip, there’s been rumors, but there’s been no actual crimes committed that we know of. However, before Bauer’s comments, it appeared that a franchise in The Show wasn’t willing to give him another shot.

Pitching in Japan for the past few years now, the 33-year-old Bauer has been suiting up for Mexico City’s Diablos Rojos de Mexico while looking for an MLB organization to ink with.

Taking to social media Monday, Bauer spoke out about his situation, and boy oh boy, did he make some claims about MLB and a few of their teams. (RELATED: Kevin James Has An Incredibly Grade-A Appearance At New York Mets Game)

“Well one team told us it’s not their decision, it’s an mlb decision. One team told me I was “too expensive” even though I offered to play for minimum, another team told us they have covered some stuff up in the past that they don’t want the media digging into to find out about,” posted Bauer.

Bauer shared a little more information when questioned by fans.

“That’s a great question about MLB…it shouldn’t be their decision but apparently in certain cases it is…And all your coaches and players agree with that but…they’ve been told…,” wrote Baeur.

“There’s absolutely 0 belief that my stuff won’t succeed in the league. Every team we talk to says I’d be their 1 or 2 in their rotation.”

Woah … where’s an eye-pop emoji when you need one?