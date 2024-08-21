‘The Country Should Be Very Proud Of Him’: Trump Talks Elon Musk With Theo Von

Former President Donald Trump expressed his admiration for Elon Musk during a discussion in the Tuesday episode of Theo Von’s podcast.

In an appearance on the podcast “This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von,” Trump expressed high regard for Musk, and described the Tesla and SpaceX CEO as a “brilliant person.” Trump recounted his virtual meeting with Musk, which attracted millions of viewers, despite some audio issues.

“We had a great conversation, it was for two hours and 15 minutes they just put out a clear tape of it. A perfect tape but I sounded I think I sounded somebody said your voice was distorted or something. And you know I guess it happens look it was such a big thing such a big audio,” Trump explained.

Von then highlighted Musk’s influence and the hefty price tag of having a voice in the modern world—pegged at a whopping $44 billion. This figure alludes to Musk’s high-profile acquisition of X, previously known as Twitter, in 2022. Trump chimed in and said, “He does what he wants to do. He’s a fantastic guy, and he’s a brilliant person. And the country should be very proud of him.” (RELATED: Trump Criticizes FDA And Big Pharma, Proposes Ban On Government Employees Turning Into Lobbyists)

Musk and Trump previously held an online meeting Aug. 12 that experienced tech issues. Despite a rocky start with difficulties that delayed the interview by nearly forty minutes, the pair successfully held an event that spanned over two hours and attracted millions of listeners. The online meeting initially stumbled due to what Musk suggested might be a politically motivated “attack,” implying Democratic involvement, which temporarily reduced the audience size.

Trump said Monday that Musk may have an advisory role in his administration if he is reelected in November. The former president told Reuters that he would consider having Musk as an adviser or in a cabinet position during an interview in York, Pennsylvania.

“He’s a very smart guy. I certainly would, if he would do it, I certainly would. He’s a brilliant guy,” Trump said.