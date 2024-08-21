Vandals Spray Antisemitic Graffiti On Maryland High And Elementary Schools

Maryland’s Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) on the prowl for the culprits behind spraying antisemitic graffiti on four local public schools Monday, Jewish Insider reported.

Police responded to calls made within three hours of each other by Churchill High School, Wootton High School, Strathmore Elementary School and Fallsmead Elementary School about the graffiti, the outlet reported. The graffiti messages were “Israel Bombs Schools” and one with Hitler’s name next to a swastika.

“The recent acts of anti-Semitic and anti-Israel vandalism at our schools and places of worship are unacceptable,” MCPD tweeted. Police chief Mark Yamada said his department is taking the “incidents seriously” and that these acts were “not just crimes,” but “hateful actions” designed to divide the community “and instill fear in our residents.”

A Montgomery County Public Schools spokesperson told Jewish Insider there was “anti-LGBTQ+ language” in addition to the “antisemitic iconography (including swastikas)” sprayed on the schools.

The spokesperson said the district was “committed to maintaining a safe, inclusive environment where all students, staff, and caregivers feel safe, valued, seen, heard and have a sense of belonging.” (RELATED: Vandals Deface University COO’s Home With Hamas Symbols, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Responds)

The vandalism attracted condemnations across the political spectrum. “Let’s call this what it is—antisemitic vandalism. These acts of hate have no place in Maryland. I will always stand with our state’s Jewish community, and fully support local authorities as they pursue the perpetrators of this abhorrent crime,” Larry Hogan, the Marylander Republican nominee for senator, tweeted.

“Hate speech has no place in Maryland and will not be tolerated. I was deeply disturbed and saddened to hear that an individual defaced Montgomery County schools with antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ+ graffiti,” Angela Alsobrooks, Democratic nominee for senator, told Jewish Insider.