Video Shows Terrifying Moment Storm Wrenches Connecticut Home Into Brook

A homeowner recounted to the New York Post on Tuesday the horrifying moment her home was wrenched from its foundations and swept into a nearby brook, a scene captured on video.

The small town of Oxford, Connecticut, faced a storm that caused unprecedented flooding, resulting in the collapse of a home into a swollen river. A video captured the incident, and showed the two-story house being swept away after relentless rain undermined its foundation, according to the New York Post. Homeowner Randi Marcucio, an ER nurse and single mother, narrowly escaped with her young son just in time to avoid the catastrophe.

This house located on E Hill Road was completely washed into the Fivemile Brook in Oxford, CT and destroyed. GoFundMe set up by the family of the homeowner is here. https://t.co/nSgBAEHs9Q pic.twitter.com/R2xsiFEOFb — Meteorologist Jack Drake (@Danbury_WX) August 20, 2024

“The deck started to go. The deck went. The oil tank detached from the house. Over hours, slowly but surely, everything just started to go. The basement started to go. The basement went. A lot of the basement went. And then the second story was just kind of hanging,” Mauricio told the New York Post. (RELATED: Videos Show Destruction Caused By Storm That Left At Least 30 Dead)

Marcucio prepared dinner when the storm intensified and floodwaters destroyed her property, including the deck. Amid the crisis, she helped her neighbors and cared for local children, which diverted her from her home as it fell to the flood. The aftermath left nothing but debris where her home once stood. Marcucio revealed that she did not have flood insurance, according to the New York Post.

Despite the tragedy, the single mom remains hopeful, buoyed by her son’s love. “He’s incredible. He’s such a smart, happy kid, and he knows something’s wrong, but he’s happy to see mommy,” Marcucio said, the outlet reported. A GoFundMe has been set up for Marcucio and her son. The campaign has raised over $123,000 to date.