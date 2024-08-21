Video Captures Rare Type Of Fog

A video captured hail fog, a rare weather phenomenon, falling in Cascade, Colorado, on Tuesday.

Hail fog is formed when the “icy, cold hailstones fall into warm, moist ground-level air,” The Weather Channel reported. When the hail “accumulates on the ground” it acts to cool “the air just above the ground to the dew point, resulting in fog,” according to the National Weather Service. (RELATED: Forecasters Issue Warning Ahead Of Intense Summer Weather)

Have you ever heard of ‘hail fog’ before? It happened in Colorado on Tuesday! ⁣ pic.twitter.com/rWuD1yenCD — AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 21, 2024

The video shared by AccuWeather captures a rain of hailstones falling on the Coloradan community. The amount of hail piled up quickly with “several feet” accumulating on the ground in just 15 minutes, according to the video.

This type of fog is ” unusual,” according to the National Weather Service. The service recommends slowing down when driving in such conditions and turning “headlights to low beams.”

Back in June, trackers followed hailstorms of massive proportions in the Texas Panhandle. Storm chasers said they found a chunk of hail that was over 7 inches long that could break a new state record.

“That’s the biggest hail I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been chasing storms for more than 30 years,” Val Castor, one of the storm chasers, said. Castor added that the hailstones were pineapple-sized.