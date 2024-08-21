‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Reveals New Cast Members

A host of new cast members were officially revealed as joining the first “Yellowstone” sequel spinoff “The Madison” Tuesday.

“Suits” star Patrick J. Adams is officially joining the cast of “The Madison,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” spinoff from creator Taylor Sheridan, according to Deadline. Adams was rumored to be joining the show in early August, along with Kurt Russel. The latter has yet to confirm his role in the likely-epic series but Adams is confirmed to be leading alongside Michelle Pfeifer, Beau Garrett, and Elle Chapman.

The series follows a New York family to the Madison River valley in central Montana. It’s said to be a “heartfelt study of grief and human connection,” so get your tissues ready.

Pfeifer is taking on the role of matriarch to Chapman and Garrett, who will portray her daughters, who sound quite different to each other. (RELATED: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ Gets Official 2024 Release Date)

Chapman’s character is described as a “somewhat self-centered woman who indulges in a luxurious New York lifestyle provided by her parents and investment banker husband, Russell McIntosh (Adams), who has followed the life path set before him from the start,” Deadline explained. Garrett portrays Abigail Reese, “a resilient and sardonic New Yorker, who is a recently divorced mother of two.”

Chapman is a relatively new face to entertainment. The role will be her second on television ever, according to her IMDB. And what a way to start things off! The Sheridan script is sure to be superb, as will the production from MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan’s own Bosque Ranch Productions. (RELATED: Lainey Wilson Returns To ‘Yellowstone,’ And You Can Be In Her Scenes)

The final installment of “Yellowstone” episodes will air starting November 10. I wouldn’t be surprised if “The Madison” drops as early as summer 2025. But we may be waiting until the fall season. Either way, I can’t wait!