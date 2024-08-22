A.J. Terrell Inks 4-Year, $81 Million Contract Extension With Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons … a Super Bowl threat?

The Dirty Birds have been active throughout the entire offseason, and with the regular season right around the corner, they’re pushing forward at an aggressive pace. Their latest move: Locking down one of their superstars.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Atlanta and cornerback A.J. Terrell has agreed on a four-year, $81 million contract extension. Rapoport also reports that $65.8 million of that $81 million is fully guaranteed. (RELATED: Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Lands Star Role In ‘Loose Cannons’ Film To Mark Hollywood Debut: REPORT)

Here in the 2024 campaign, Terrell will be playing on a fifth-year rookie option, which will rake in $12.34 million. Last month when asked about his negotiations with the Falcons, Terrell didn’t express any worries about a deal getting done. And now we see why that was the case.

My man got paid.

In his four-year career, Terrell has posted a stat line of 247 tackles, 43 passes defended, four interceptions and one sack. In 2021, he was named a second-team All-Pro.

If you don’t know who A.J. Terrell is, then it’s completely understandable, because the guy is underrated as all get out.

He’s easily one of the NFL’s best cover men and can hold his own against almost every WR1 that comes across his path. With Georgia being a neighbor as a Floridian, and me being a Braves fan, I naturally pay a lot of attention to what’s going on in the ATL, and the Falcons are included. Terrell deserves the money, and hell, he probably would’ve gotten paid a lot more if he had made a Pro Bowl.

Which by the way … why hasn’t he made one?

What a crime.