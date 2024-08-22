Entertainment

An All-Star Cast Is In The Works For The Next 'Anaconda' Film

Celebrities Visit Broadway - May 1, 2016

Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic) Getty Images

Leena Nasir
A new version of the 1997 thriller “Anaconda” is in the works and some very big names are in talks for starring roles.

Paul Rudd and Jack Black are just two of the celebrities currently in the early stages of discussions to star in the new Sony Pictures film. The stars are not locked in yet, but the talks are ongoing, according to Deadline.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 06: Jack Black attends "Borderlands" Special Los Angeles Fan Event at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 06, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Getty Images

Insiders close to the situation said the deals are still far apart but noted the discussions have been going on for quite some time, according to Deadline.

The new version of “Anaconda” is not expected to be a remake of the original film, but will instead take a more comedic approach, according to Deadline.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: Paul Rudd attends the photocall for "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" at Claridge's Hotel on March 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten wrote the script for the upcoming film and Gormican will direct the movie. Gormican also wrote the script for “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.” Brad Fuller and Andrew Form are producing the film under the Fully Formed banner, according to Deadline.

Jennifer Lopez reaching for Ice Cube as he's attacked in scene from the film 'Anaconda', 1997. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

The first “Anaconda” movie starred Jon Voight, Owen Wilson, Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube. The plot followed a film crew taken hostage by a hunter who forced them to take part in a quest to capture the world’s deadliest snake, the anaconda. The film was a smash hit at the box office and brought in a total of $145 million globally.(RELATED: Netflix Promises An Animated Ghostbusters Series)

More details will be revealed as they become available.

 