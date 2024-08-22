An All-Star Cast Is In The Works For The Next ‘Anaconda’ Film

A new version of the 1997 thriller “Anaconda” is in the works and some very big names are in talks for starring roles.

Paul Rudd and Jack Black are just two of the celebrities currently in the early stages of discussions to star in the new Sony Pictures film. The stars are not locked in yet, but the talks are ongoing, according to Deadline.

Insiders close to the situation said the deals are still far apart but noted the discussions have been going on for quite some time, according to Deadline.

The new version of “Anaconda” is not expected to be a remake of the original film, but will instead take a more comedic approach, according to Deadline.

Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten wrote the script for the upcoming film and Gormican will direct the movie. Gormican also wrote the script for “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.” Brad Fuller and Andrew Form are producing the film under the Fully Formed banner, according to Deadline.

The first “Anaconda” movie starred Jon Voight, Owen Wilson, Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube. The plot followed a film crew taken hostage by a hunter who forced them to take part in a quest to capture the world’s deadliest snake, the anaconda. The film was a smash hit at the box office and brought in a total of $145 million globally.(RELATED: Netflix Promises An Animated Ghostbusters Series)

More details will be revealed as they become available.