Surfer Bethany Hamilton Tells Tucker League Ordered Her Not To Speak Out Against Men In Her Sport

Bethany Hamilton, who lost her arm in a shark attack in October of 2003, told Tucker Carlson on Wednesday that her surf league ordered her not to speak out against men in the women’s division of her sport.

In October of 2022, the World Surf League (WSL) released a policy requiring biological males to maintain a testosterone level of less than 5 nanomoles per liter (nmol/L) for 12 months to qualify for women’s sports. Hamilton, whose story inspired the film “Soul Surfer,” told the Daily Caller co-founder that she was the “only one” who spoke out against the WSL after they allowed men identifying as women to participate in her all-female competition.

“I partnered with Brave Books, I wrote my book ‘Surfing Past Fear.’ Really sweet story that inspired children to overcome their fears. And then, about nine months later, the World Surf League starts allowing males in compete in the female division. And I’m the only one walking off that cliff, saying ‘no,’ like, ‘this is not okay, and we’re not about to allow males to compete against — I’m not about to have males competing against me willingly. And that was a whole other, just, step of faith in that someone’s gotta say no,” Hamilton said.

“And nobody else did?” Carlson asked.

“Literally, I don’t think one female. Maybe, like, a couple lesser-known, kinda like, not very vocal girls. Like, I think there was a lot of women not for it, but the unfortunate thing was, the World Surf League had all the athletes say, ‘Hey, you’re not allowed to say anything deemed derogatory or negative toward the World Surf League or we will fine you and disqualify you for completing,’” Hamilton told Carlson, who burst out laughing.

“So, ‘shut up and obey,’” Carlson responded.

WATCH: @bethanyhamilton tells @TuckerCarlson how she lost sponsorships and was attacked on social media for speaking out about men invading women’s sports. pic.twitter.com/bukBwdcoHP — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) August 22, 2024

Hamilton said she lost sponsorship deals, including one with Ford, after speaking in defiance of her league in Feb. 2023. When asked what the public reaction was to her public statement against men in women’s sports, Hamilton told Carlson it was mostly well-received. (RELATED: ‘Mental Illness is Real’: Tucker Carlson Tears Into Democrats Still Wearing Masks Outside)

“It was mostly positive, like, but there was some gnarly negative intertwined, but I feel like most of the… I have people out of the woodworks, like, stopping me at our local grocery store, like, ‘Thank you so much for speaking up, like, we’re so proud of you.’”

The shark attack survivor said the worst responses came from TikTok, where people post videos saying they are “Team Shark.”

“What?” Carlson exclaimed.

“Yeah, some, like, crazies out there,” Hamilton laughed.