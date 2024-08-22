Botswana Miners Discover Massive 2,492-Carat Diamond, One of the Largest Ever Found

Miners in Botswana discovered a massive diamond weighing 2,492-Carat, authorities announced Wednesday, Fox News reported.

Botswana made headlines with the discovery of one of the largest diamonds ever extracted from a mine. Weighing 2,492 carats, this find was unearthed at the Karowe Mine, which is operated by the Canadian mining company Lucara Diamond Corp. This mine is not new to big discoveries and previously produced four diamonds each over 1,000 carats, according to Fox News.

Botswana unearths 2,492-carat diamond, among largest ever uncovered https://t.co/8dmieobdPK — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 22, 2024

The newly discovered diamond ranks as the second-largest ever found in a mine, following the Cullinan Diamond, which was discovered in South Africa in 1905 and weighed 3,106 carats. The Cullinan Diamond was later cut into multiple gems that now adorn the British Crown Jewels, Fox News reported. Lucara utilized advanced X-ray technology to recover this rough diamond intact.

Miners at the Karowe Mine previously found the Sewelo diamond, a massive 1,758-carat stone discovered in 2019, which was the second-largest diamond in the world at the time, the outlet reported. The French fashion house, Louis Vuitton, purchased this gem for an undisclosed sum. The mine also produced the 1,111-carat Lesedi La Rona diamond, which a British jeweler bought for $53 million in 2017. (RELATED: Song About Gay 1950s Coal Miners Touted As ‘The Antithesis’ Of ‘Try That In A Small Town’)

Botswana’s President, Mokgweetsi Masisi, showcased the diamond at his office Thursday.