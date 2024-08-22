World

Botswana Miners Discover Massive 2,492-Carat Diamond, One of the Largest Ever Found

(Photo by MONIRUL BHUIYAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Miners in Botswana discovered a massive diamond weighing 2,492-Carat, authorities announced Wednesday, Fox News reported.

Botswana made headlines with the discovery of one of the largest diamonds ever extracted from a mine. Weighing 2,492 carats, this find was unearthed at the Karowe Mine, which is operated by the Canadian mining company Lucara Diamond Corp. This mine is not new to big discoveries and previously produced four diamonds each over 1,000 carats, according to Fox News.

The newly discovered diamond ranks as the second-largest ever found in a mine, following the Cullinan Diamond, which was discovered in South Africa in 1905 and weighed 3,106 carats. The Cullinan Diamond was later cut into multiple gems that now adorn the British Crown Jewels, Fox News reported. Lucara utilized advanced X-ray technology to recover this rough diamond intact.

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi looks at a large diamond discovered in Botswana at his office in Gaborone on August 22, 2024. The 2492 carat diamond was discovered in the Karowe mine in Botswana of Lucara Diamond Company. Botswana is one of the world's largest producers of diamonds, which constitute its main source of income, representing 30% of GDP and 80% of its exports. (Photo by MONIRUL BHUIYAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Miners at the Karowe Mine previously found the Sewelo diamond, a massive 1,758-carat stone discovered in 2019, which was the second-largest diamond in the world at the time, the outlet reported. The French fashion house, Louis Vuitton, purchased this gem for an undisclosed sum. The mine also produced the 1,111-carat Lesedi La Rona diamond, which a British jeweler bought for $53 million in 2017. (RELATED: Song About Gay 1950s Coal Miners Touted As ‘The Antithesis’ Of ‘Try That In A Small Town’)

Botswana’s President, Mokgweetsi Masisi, showcased the diamond at his office Thursday.