Dana Bash: Democrats Want To Appeal To Men ‘Who Might Not Be The Sort Of Testosterone-Laden, Gun-Toting Kind Of Guy’

CNN host Dana Bash explained Wednesday evening at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago that the Democratic Party is trying to appeal to men with lower testosterone.

CNN host Jake Tapper told Bash and CNN’s Abby Phillip that women “overwhelmingly” support Vice President Kamala Harris, while men tend to support Trump, but not “as much” as women opt for Harris. Bash added to the conversation about the gender gap among voters, stating that the Democrats are “learning” how to run against 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

“There’s the gender gap, the idea that for the last month, the Democratic Party has been rallying around a woman at the top of the ticket,” Bash said, mentioning the party made Hillary Clinton their 2016 presidential nominee too.

Bash noted that Clinton and Harris are “very different” candidates, pointing out that the Harris campaign strategically uses male messengers, like 2024 Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz and Harris’s husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

“They are doing so in trying to put forward male figures, Tim Walz being one of them, Doug Emhoff last night, can speak to men out there who might not be the sort of testosterone-laden, gun-toting kind of guy who wants to listen to Hulk Hogan and the kind of players that came out of the RNC — or might want to listen to that,” Bash told her fellow CNN hosts.

“But also, in addition, understand that it’s okay in 2024 to be a man comfortable in his own skin who supports a woman,” Bash continued. “And that’s something that they really want to try to work on with male voters beyond the base.”

Emhoff addressed the DNC on Tuesday night, while Walz delivered his speech Wednesday night. (RELATED: CNN Panelist Says He’s Identified ‘Glaring Hole’ In Harris-Walz Campaign)

In July, the crowd at the Republican National Convention (RNC) went wild as wrestling legend and keynote speaker Hulk Hogan took the stage and ripped his shirt off. Other RNC speakers discussed by the CNN hosts included Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White, who spoke before Trump, and musician Kid Rock.