‘Attack Me All They Want’: CNN Host Confronts James Carville On Blaming ‘Preachy Females’ For Dems’ Low Poll Numbers

CNN host Sara Sidner confronted Democratic strategist James Carville on Thursday for previously blaming “preachy females” for Democrats declining popularity.

Carville told The New York Times’ Maureen Dowd in March that the Democratic Party has “too many preachy females” that are causing President Joe Biden’s low popularity. Carville told Sidner on Thursday that his role is to be a “provocateur” so his messages are remembered, and brushed off the backlash over his remarks.

“But James, you really got lambasted when you said there were too many preachy females and now we have been watching some very strong, I’m not using the word preachy, but very strong females take the stage, like Hillary Clinton, like Michelle Obama and like Kamala Harris. So what do you say to people that were annoyed, if not mad at you for using that kind of language, even though as you point out, Donald Trump is gaining with men?” Sidner asked.

“What I would say to people is my role is somewhat of a provocateur. And we had a male problem, we had one. And how do I do that? Do I tell Maureen Dowd of The New York Times that a close analysis of the regression group indicates that we have insufficient support among American males. Nobody is going to remember that. So if I say our culture has too many preachy females, you know what, everybody remembers it. And, forget about me, I don’t care. They can attack me all they want to.”

‘Really Got Lambasted’: CNN Host Confronts James Carville On Blaming ‘Preachy Females’ For Dems’ Low Poll Numbers pic.twitter.com/0VKDG77242 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 22, 2024

During his interview with The New York Times, Carville said Democrats’ push for “woke” policies are “killing” the party. (RELATED: James Carville Says ‘It’s Inevitable’ Biden Will Decide To Drop Out)

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten pointed out on Friday that Republican nominee Donald Trump holds a nine-point lead among men against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris is leading Trump by an 11-point margin among women voters nationally, while Biden held a four-point lead prior to dropping out of the race on July 21, Enten showed. Democrats held a 13-point advantage among women in 2020 and an 11-point lead in 2016, when former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton became the first woman nominated for president.

A separate poll conduced by YouGov on Wednesday found Trump leading among male voters by 7 points, while Harris leads among women 51% to 38%.

