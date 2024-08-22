Dawn Olivieri Sues For Defamation After Being Accused Of Animal Abuse: REPORT

Famous actress Dawn Olivieri filed a lawsuit against a number of influencers that accused her of abusing animals.

The “Yellowstone” star claimed the false statements had negative consequences for her livelihood, and she took action by filing legal documents in July, according to TMZ. She reportedly said she was accused of a number of acts of animal cruelty, including starving horses that were in her care. Olivieri claimed the false allegations were intentionally made to damage her partnerships with third-party organizations and businesses, according to TMZ.

In addition to failing to provide food for the horses, her accusers allegedly said Olivieri forced horses at her sanctuary, Moon Mountain, to drink dirty water, TMZ reported. Her accusers alleged that she has also killed innocent newborn Arabian horses, according to the actress, the outlet noted.

They also reportedly claimed that the Olivieri’s alleged negligence and the manner in which she treated the animals ultimately led to the deaths of a number of horses.

The famous actress pushed back on the allegations and claimed this was a smear campaign that was designed to destroy her, TMZ reported. She reportedly said she had a campaign lined up with clothing giant, Dickies, and had been posting promotional photos to her social media account. That’s when she alleged the influencers aligned and launched a coordinated attack to destroy her brand deals, according to TMZ.

Olivieri claimed her Dickies campaign was ruined as a result of the allegations, and said her other brand deals and partnerships have also been affected by the bad press, TMZ reported. She reportedly said she attempted to contact the defendants personally to rectify the matter, to no avail. (RELATED: Disturbing Details Of Bestiality Emerge During Sentencing Of BBC Zoologist Adam Britton)

She’s suing them for undermining her reputation, negatively affecting her brand deals and for a number of alleged violations, including cyberstalking and trespassing at Moon Mountain, the outlet reported. She also claimed they made terroristic threats, after one defendant allegedly claimed she could be “unalived,” according to TMZ.