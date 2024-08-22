‘Close Contest This November’: Dem Senator Warns Harris’ Path To Victory Isn’t ‘Slam Dunk’

Democratic Delaware Sen. Chris Coons expressed caution Thursday on CNN about Vice President Kamala Harris’s path to victory in November, warning it won’t be a “slam dunk.”

Following Harris becoming the Democratic party’s presidential nominee, polls have tightened between the vice president and former President Donald Trump. However, Coons stated on “CNN News Central” that while the path for Harris to gain 270 electoral votes has improved since President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid, the race is still “very close.”

“This was always going to be a close election. In the last few weeks what we‘ve seen across the country as Vice President Harris and Governor Walz have barnstormed across the country … to all the different swing states including Wisconsin, during this convention week,” Coons said.

The Democratic senator noted how the effort from the Democratic Party ticket is adding “more volunteers, more small-dollar donors, more folks expressing interest in the campaign” in order to “improve our position at home and abroad.” (RELATED: Trump Still Within Striking Distance In Blue State GOP Hasn’t Won in 20 Years, Despite National Harris Surge)

“But it‘s not news that Jen O’Malley Dillon recognizes that this is going to be a very close race. Vice President Harris, as a candidate, has several different pathways to 270 which is an improvement over where we were a month ago,” Coons continued. “But bluntly, none of those pathways are a slam dunk. In none of those pathways is it obvious that we’re going to win. This will be a hard fought and close contest this November.”

Following Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 race and endorsement of Harris, support for the vice president surged from lawmakers, donors and other political figures. Polls in key swing states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan also showed a tightening race, with Harris leading by a narrow margin. However, Harris has faced pushback from pundits on both sides after unveiling her economic plans last week, which addressed housing, tax credits and high prices. Critics warn that her proposals could drive up grocery prices and negatively impact Americans’ 401(k)s.

