Archaeologists Uncover Remains Of ‘Elite Woman’ In Abandoned Fortress

A study to be published in the September volume of the journal Archaeological Research in Asia reveals the discovery of an “elite grave” within an abandoned Mongolian fortress.

Archaeologists accidentally happened upon the gravesite while surveying a region in northeastern Mongolia containing a long wall within the Khar Nuur fortress, which was built around the 10th and 12th centuries, according to the study. The grave held the remains of a woman aged between 40 and 60, dressed in yellow silk who lived during a period of great transition for Mongolia, Live Science noted.

The grave appears to be from the Khitan Empire (also known as the Kitan-Liao Empire), which collapsed in 1125. It was followed by the rise of the Mongol Empire in 1206, led by Genghis Khan (Chinggis Khan).

“The focus of our research is a wall-line, about 800 km [500 miles] long, and the forts and other structures that are associated with it,” study co-author Gideon Shelach-Lavi told the outlet. “The initial discovery of this grave was a surprise and so was the fact that the grave was not looted (most graves in this area were looted in antiquity).”

"Few historical documents provide concrete descriptions of the situation in Mongolia by which we can understand the social and political processes that paved the way for the rise of the Mongols," the authors noted.

Thankfully, the grave still contained the coffin the woman was buried in, which was made from a non-local wood, as well as silk textiles beneath her head and a birchbark headdress. Beads from nonlocal origin were also uncovered, along with gold jewelry, bronze and silver, suggesting this woman was very prestigious during her time.

Though only a few artifacts were recovered compared to some archaeological sites, the items represent a heck of a lot more than are typically found from this period.