Fan Rushes Stage To Sing Duet With Macklemore, Gets Arrested Later Over Outstanding Warrant

Police in Slovakia said they arrested a Macklemore fan on an outstanding warrant moments after she sang live with the star.

The 24-year-old female seemed to be having the time of her life on stage, but her impromptu duet and subsequent celebratory social media post ultimately resulted in her arrest, police said Aug. 19 on Facebook. The fan sang at the Lovestream festival and boasted her joy on social media.

Someone spotted the post, recognized her from a police report and notified officers at the venue, according to police.

Police that were on-site at the concert stood by until the unidentified female fan completed the song, according to TMZ.

“Public order in this context was supervised by police officers of several units of the Regional Directorate of the Police Force in Bratislava and the curious situation on the main stage did not elude their attention,” the translated police statement reads.

Police said they handcuffed and led her out of the building.

The nature of the outstanding warrant was not clearly identified, but local reports suggested she had been evading a fine for running shirtless through a football match in Slovakia while on the job.

The police statement went on to state, “the woman was subsequently escorted to the premises of the institution for imprisonment.” (RELATED: REPORT: Actress Nathalie Fay Arrested For Domestic Battery)

Macklemore has not publicly addressed the matter on his social media outlets, and it’s unclear how the fan made it to the stage to perform alongside the famous singer.