‘Don’t Get Upset, You’re A Big Boy!’: Fox News Hosts Torch Ex-Obama Adviser Over Biden-Harris Jobs ‘Scandal’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham and Fox Business’s Dagen McDowell clashed with former Obama adviser Robert Wolf Wednesday evening at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) while discussing what Ingraham called the Biden-Harris jobs numbers “scandal”

U.S. officials overestimated the number of jobs in the national economy by 818,000 between April 2023 and March 2024, the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed in data released Wednesday. Ingraham was outraged over the misreported jobs numbers under the Biden-Harris administration, noting that “investors made investments” based on the false data.

“Investors made investments based on those numbers. This is a massive scandal in my view,” Ingraham said.

McDowell told Ingraham and Wolf that “the manufacturing industry has already been in a recession for over two years,” informing them that the report shows “manufacturing lost 115,000 jobs.” Ingraham argued that most job growth has been in hospitality and government jobs.

“If this had happened under Trump, ya’ll would have been going crazy,” Ingraham said.

Wolf tried to paint a rosy picture of the Biden-Harris economy compared to Trump.

“So, just to put some facts on the table — so, yes, for one-year period, they reduced it from 250,000 per month to 175,000. Which still makes — including if I take out the Covid year for former President Trump — he averaged about 180,000 jobs per month. President Biden, including this revision today, is 250,000. You know the math, 250,00 is greater than 180,000, and I’m taking out the Covid influence,” Wolf said.

Wolf and Ingraham argued over energy production and imports, with Wolf saying the Trump administration imported more barrels from Venezuela each month. Ingraham said this was “because the economy was growing.”

“10 million barrels per month we took in from Venezuela under former President Trump. Under 2 million under President Biden. Energy independence? The highest it’s ever been in the history,” Wolf said, and Ingraham interjected.

“Who believes that? So, when we cut off drilling on federal lands,” Ingraham began as the former Obama adviser continued talking. “Don’t get upset, you’re a big boy! You can take a strong woman!”

Ingraham asked Wolf to clarify if he believes cutting off federal lands from drilling increases energy independence, prompting him to say energy companies have “excess permits” and are “not even drilling.” He told Ingraham that excess profits made are going toward “renewables,” which she countered by asking why Democrats believe oil companies are “part of the problem.” (RELATED: ‘Are You Kidding Me?‘: Former ‘The View’ Co-Host Slams Kamala Harris’s ‘Lack Of Ability’)

McDowell chimed in, pointing out that Harris believes fossil fuels are “part of the problem.”

“She co-sponsored the Green New Deal, which would result in $8,000 more for every American household. Own it! That would eliminate all fossil fuels — period — by 2050. Own it! She has proposed getting rid of hydraulic fracturing. That’s how we get two-thirds of oil in this country and three-quarters of our national gas. Own it!” McDowell chided.

“But she will not get in front of a camera and say where she stands today,” McDowell continued. “She has people feed crap to the media because she doesn’t want the Trump campaign to cut ads with her truth.”

Harris has yet to formally address the media in a sit-down interview or news conference since President Joe Biden endorsed her for president 32 days ago.