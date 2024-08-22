Woman Claimed To Need Stitches After Getting Clocked With Hulk Hogan Beer Can At Superstar’s Event

Emma Harlukowicz said her mother needed 9 stitches after suffering an injury when beer cans were hurled into the crowd at Hulk Hogan’s event on Monday.

A police report said Harlukowicz’s mother was injured at the Thirsty Cowboy in Medina, Ohio when Hulk Hogan and his crew members began tossing beer cans at fans in the crowd. The event was held in promotion of his new beverage, “Real American Beer,” according to TMZ Sports. The 50-year-old claims she was drilled in the head by the flying beer can and law enforcement officials said she was seen bleeding after being hit. She claims she required nine stitches near her hairline to close the deep gash caused by the aluminum can, according to TMZ.

The injured woman was offered an ambulance to transport her to the hospital but declined. She ultimately ended up at the hospital on her own and required medical care for the wound, according to TMZ.

She claimed Hulk Hogan himself threw the can that hit her, but other witnesses at the event said the can was hurled into the crowd by “another crew member,” according to TMZ.

Video footage from the event shows at least five people on stage excitedly throwing beer cans toward the people lined up on the floor of the venue. At one point an announcer can be heard telling the guests they would not be tossing anymore cans.

“We’re not gonna be throwing these beers, I don’t want anybody getting hurt, ok?” a man said to the crowd. (RELATED: Hulk Hogan Rescues Woman Involved In Horrific Car Crash)

The police ruled the incident an accident and closed the case, according to TMZ.