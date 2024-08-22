‘You’re Deflecting’: Faulkner, Conservative Panelist Spar With Democrat Over Kamala Harris’ Lack Of Policies

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner and Guy Benson sparred with former Democratic New York state Senator David Carlucci on Thursday over Vice President Kamala Harris’ lack of policy proposals throughout her campaign.

Carlucci claimed Harris has accomplished more than Trump regarding platforms, leading to a debate on the former president’s handling of the U.S.-Mexico border. Benson and Faulkner argued Harris is lacking a real policy platform and refusing to talk to the press one month after the launch of her campaign on July 21.

“Trump has a bunch of policies. You can disagree with them, but we know what they are,” Benson said, pointing to the planned reinstatement of the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

“But that’s something that takes Mexico’s agreement to do and it costs us billions of dollars,” Carlucci argued. “Title 42, how is he gonna do that? The courts have said you can’t do that. That is a COVID-era restriction.”

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner and Guy Benson sparred with a former Dem senator claiming Kamala Harris has a better policy platform than Trump pic.twitter.com/rEKZq6XJvz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 22, 2024

The “Remain in Mexico” policy left 70,000 migrants to wait in Mexican border towns before their U.S. asylum hearings to mitigate the number of people crossing into the U.S. Title 42 allowed the border officials to expel migrants in an effort to decrease the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. (RELATED: Harris Faulkner, Fox News Political Analyst Spar With Dem After He Justifies Harris’ Lack Of Policy Proposals)

Benson later argued Trump currently has a policy record and regularly addresses his platform with the press. Harris’ campaign website has yet to include a page listing her policy proposals ahead of the election, while Trump’s website lists 20 bullet points of detailed policy proposals regarding the border, economy and social issues.

“[Trump] says they’re stupid questions,” Carlucci argued. “He takes them from friendly audiences. He excluded PBS from his recent press conference. He goes to his country club and he stands outside his country club which costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to join and he says he’s relating to the American people? And he doesn’t even talk about economic policy.”

“That is irrelevant detail, you’re deflecting to something completely different,” Benson stated.

Carlucci then argued Trump would rather launch personal attacks than remain focused on his policies, which Faulkner pushed back on.

“After a woman nearly passed out in the crowd and he saw to her and got her a doctor, he turned around and got right back on message,” Faulkner said.

“His message is attacking Kamala Harris personally,” Carlucci interjected.

Harris has come under fire for not engaging in a single sit-down interview or press conference since beginning her campaign and for flip-flopping on several key policies since her 2020 presidential campaign. The vice president changed her positions on fracking, policing, and handling of the border crisis.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.