‘I’m A Celebrity!’: Rapper Juvenile Throws Colossal Fit On Aircraft

Rapper Juvenile threw a fit aboard an aircraft after he was told to leave his first-class seat, and captured the entire exchange on video.

The famous singer was upset about being asked to move from first-class to coach, and ended up being so upset about the situation that he completely abandoned his flight.

“They’re trying to kick me off the plane y’all, they’re trying to kick me off …” he said before saying, “They’re tryin’ to kick me off first class.”

“You ain’t going to put me in no coach. This ain’t never happened to me in my life,” he continued.

Juvenile, whose real name is Terius Gray, was on a plane with his wife, Shadonna Jones, when the flight attendant informed him they’d be making a seat change. Jones wasn’t asked to switch seats, and could be heard in the background of the video as she attempted to rectify the matter.

“I’m his wife, so how can you downgrade him and I could still stay?” she said.

Juvenile was visibly upset over the situation and kept recording as he told the airline staff that they messed with the wrong guy.

“I’m a celebrity!” he said.

“There’s going to be repercussions for this because imma get off the plane. I’m not going to let y’all disrespect me like that.”

The famous singer became more and more upset as the situation unfolded.

“I’m not going to let y’all choose me out of all the people on the plane and disrespect me, so I’m going to get off the plane. You ain’t going to disrespect me,” Juvenile said in the video.

He ultimately decided to get right off the plane along with his wife, rather than switch his seat.

“Out of all the people on the plane, y’all done picked a celebrity,” he said.

A representative from American Airlines later explained that an “unplanned change in aircraft” resulted in fewer first class seats being available, according to Page Six.

“American Airlines strives to provide a positive experience to every traveler and we apologize for Mr. Gray’s recent experience with us,” the spokesperson said, according to Page Six.

Juvenile wasn’t satisfied with that explanation and posted a second clip on Instagram, demonstrating how frequently he flew with the airline.

“Fuck American Airlines. All the money I spent with you bitches!” he said.

“They gon’ try to put me in coach, motherfucker? I ain’t never flew coach. I feel played,” he said.

“I feel played @americanair yall gonna bump me to coach after im already in my seat??” he wrote as the caption on his Instagram story. (RELATED: Sandra Denton Of Salt-N-Pepa Says She Was Tossed Off Southwest Airlines Flight)

He then informed fans he was boarding another plane and wouldn’t miss his show in Forth Worth.