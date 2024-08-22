Former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday refuted former Obama State Department spokesperson Marie Harf’s claim that former President Donald Trump called veterans “suckers” and “losers.”

Trump departed his bulletproof glass encasement to embrace a supporter who experienced a medical issue during his Wednesday outdoor rally, Mediaite reported. Harf, on “Outnumbered,” said moments like the hug are eclipsed by instances where Trump has made objectionable remarks, including about the military, but McEnany said she believes it’s blatantly false that the former president disrespected veterans. (RELATED: MSNBC Analyst Claims Union Soldiers Died So Candidates Like Trump Could Be Kept Off Ballot)

WATCH:

‘An Outright Lie’: Kayleigh McEnany Fires Back At Ex-Obama Official After She Accused Trump Of Dissing Military pic.twitter.com/6z2p3r9LhW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 22, 2024

“For every one of those compassionate moments, we have moments where President Trump calls military veterans who have died in the line of duty or gotten injured ‘suckers’ and ‘losers,’ where he says awful things about people who have died for their country in service of their country, where he says terrible things about women in politics, sexist, awful misogynist things,” Harf said. “So I agree that that was a nice moment. For those of us who’ve worked with Secret Service, every time the president does something that is not planned, it is nerve-racking for them, especially after what President Trump has been through.”

Here’s the moment where President Trump hugged a fan who passed out from the heat at his rally today in Asheboro, NC. THAT’S MY PRESIDENT! 🙏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FMQOg99qSP — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 21, 2024

“But for every compassionate moment, there are 10 moments where he says terrible things about people, about Kamala Harris, about average Americans. He called Kamala Harris a very bad word I cannot repeat on this air,” she continued. “So I think we see the full picture of Donald Trump as a person. And I think American people, more importantly, see that full picture and we hear from voters that that language he uses on those less gracious moments really matters to them.”

The Atlantic published a story in September 2020 citing anonymous sources asserting Trump called off a 2018 visit to a French cemetery where American troops are buried, declaring that they were “suckers” and “losers.” However, the credibility of the story has been refuted, with former national security adviser John Bolton denying Trump uttered these words and saying the former president did not go to the cemetery for weather and security reasons.

“[Marie] mentioned the ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’ alleged comments … I have never, in my entire time working around Trump, ever heard him disparage a member of the military, a fallen person who died for this country, ever,” McEnany responded. “And, in fact, I worked on the response to that story and collected dozens of people in the administration who had been there since day one who said that never happened. So that’s reporting — not confirmed and unconfirmed. And I could say an outright lie based on my experience.”

