Kevin Costner Reportedly ‘Fuming’ Over Christine Baumgartner’s Latest Move. But It Could Save His Butt

Rumors swirled Tuesday that Kevin Costner is furious that his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, is set to marry her boyfriend Josh Conner.

Baumgartner and Costner’s messy but rapid divorce was settled in early 2024, but apparently the former “Yellowstone” star is “fuming” over his ex-wife tying the knot with Conner, sources tell Radar Online. Costner seems to be having a pretty rough 2024. His $100 million movie franchise “Horizon: An American Saga” tanked in the box office in brutal fashion.

He was previously rumored to be dating singer Jewel, but Radar reports that the romance has since fizzled. “Now he’s hearing Christine is firming up plans to marry Josh, who used to be his friend, and it hurts,” a source told the outlet. “Kevin thought he was over Christine, who apparently blindsided him with divorce papers. But the combination of things including his rotten luck with Horizon and getting the brush-off from Jewel has got him fixating on where everything went wrong.”

But all might not be lost.

Court documents say that Costner was ordered to pay $63,000 per month in alimony to Baumgartner. All of that cash may disappear the second Baumgartner marries Connor, as per California legislation.

Baumgartner is reportedly paying $22,000 per month for a rental property in Montecito, California, close to Connor’s home. “They are together all the time, and the talk among their mutual friends is that they’re moving toward an official engagement and wedding,” the insider stated. (RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Reveals Kevin Costner Rejected Him From Role He ‘Loved’)

“It makes Kevin sick. He feels like he’s been stabbed in the back and never got an apology from Josh,” the source added. But surely Connor marrying Baumgartner will be a great thing for Costner’s bottom-line. He sank more than $30 million of his own money into making “Horizon” and doesn’t have any cash flow coming in from the final season of “Yellowstone” since he bailed on it.

“Kevin’s craving closure but finding it difficult, especially as he’s hearing how happy Christine is and rumors of a wedding,” the source concluded. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Reveals New Cast Members)

It probably doesn’t help that Costner is experiencing so many back-to-back losses. Maybe he’ll find a silver lining in there somewhere, if these rumors are true. “Horizon” is heading to HBO Max Friday, so maybe viewers will rally behind it and make it a success after all. We’ll have to wait and see.