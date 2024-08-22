‘Illegally Recruited’: Miami Of Ohio’s Chuck Martin Hammers Alabama For Snagging Graham Nicholson

Chuck is PISSED!

The transfer portal in college athletics has gotten absolutely out of control (in a good or bad way, depending on how you look at it), but with that being said, coaches aren’t willing to talk about it. Unless you’re Miami (Ohio) head coach Chuck Martin, then you’re just gonna blatantly call out Alabama for “stealing” Graham Nicholson, their former star kicker who left the RedHawks for the Crimson Tide in the transfer portal after the 2023 campaign. (RELATED: Pete Carroll Is Making A Return To USC — As A Teacher)

In a video featured on the team site of Miami (Ohio) that’s now going viral, Martin had a problem with the claim that the RedHawks “lost” Nicholson prior to the upcoming season.

“We didn’t lose him. He’s at Alabama,” said Martin. “We know exactly where he’s at. You media people, it’s all pretend. No, Alabama stole our kicker. They illegally recruited our kicker and stole him from us. That’s a fact. That’s college football. We live in this la la world like ‘Hey, let’s not talk about it.’ We know what’s going on. Alabama stole our kicker.”

WATCH:

Impossible not to love @Martin_Miami_HC. Alabama stole our kicker! Let’s call it what it is! pic.twitter.com/kd64PMXPwk — Jed DeMuesy (@JedDeMuesy) August 22, 2024

Winning the 2023 Lou Groza Award at Miami (Ohio), here’s a clip of Graham Nicholson now at Alabama:

If you love kickers then here’s Lou Groza winner Graham Nicholson at practice today @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/mN3jbsRULS — Chris McCulley (@ChrisMcCulleyTV) August 20, 2024

And just like that, the MAC Conference got even more iconic.