Nancy Pelosi Invokes American Revolution, Civil War Into Her Claims Trump Is A ‘Threat To Our Democracy’

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned on Thursday that Republican nominee Donald Trump is a “threat to our democracy.”

Pelosi compared the current Democratic Party to former President Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War and the colonists who fought in the American Revolution, as they are attempting to “save” democracy from Trump. The former House Speaker noted on MSNBC that the nation has never seen a “threat to our democracy” in the likes of Trump.

“We have to defeat a person who is a threat to our democracy as a kind that we have not seen,” Pelosi said. “At the beginning of our country, Thomas Payne said that ‘times have found us. Declare war, establish a new nation.’ Abraham Lincoln took up that charge to keep our country together years later, decades later, and now the times have found us to save our democracy. That is what we are here to do.”

Nancy Pelosi invokes British, Confederacy while calling on need to defeat Donald Trump

Trump has been compared to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and fascist leaders by the liberal media and Democrats. Former Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill asserted that Trump is “even more dangerous” than Hitler during a Nov. 22 segment on MSNBC. (RELATED: MSNBC Panel Can’t ‘Make Sense’ Of New Poll Showing Americans Think Biden Is Bigger Threat To Democracy)

Charlie Sykes, the editor-in-chief of the anti-Trump website The Bulwark, said Trump would build concentration camps and turn the government into “a weapon of revenge and retribution” during a Nov. 13 MSNBC segment. His remarks were made in response to Trump vowing to “root out” his political opponents in a Nov. 11 Truth Social post.

“The View” co-host Joy Behar alleged Trump will “annihilate the world” over comedic jokes about him, comparing his alleged sensitivity to comedy to Hitler’s anger at classic Hollywood actor Charlie Chaplin’s satirical performance of him.

The Washington Post laid out the “theory of political leadership that Donald Trump shares with Adolf Hitler” in a 2016 guest opinion piece, and followed up with another guest op-ed seven years later with the headline “Yes, it’s okay to compare Trump to Hitler.”

President Joe Biden campaigned on Trump being an alleged threat to democracy, though polls found voters did not trust the president over his predecessor. A Washington Post-Schar School poll found 38% of respondents trusted Trump to preserve democracy while 29% said the same of Biden.

A 20-year-old gunman attempted to assassinate Trump during a July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, injuring the upper right portion of his ear and killing 50-year-old Corey Comperatore.

