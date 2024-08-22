Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo criticized the Democratic Party on Thursday for how it disrespects Americans through “pandering” and manipulation.

Democrats, such as Democratic strategist James Carville and President Joe Biden, have alleged former President Donald Trump is racist. Vezzo, on “The Breakfast Club” radio show, said Democrats allege “racism” as a manipulation tactic to pander and expressed skepticism about the accusations. (RELATED: ‘Cruelty’: MSNBC Contributor Complains About Obama, Democrats Trying To Throw Biden Out Of Race)

WATCH:

‘I Don’t Like The Pandering’: Rapper Unloads On Dems For How They ‘Intellectually Manipulate’ With ‘Words Like Racism’ pic.twitter.com/x3u6E5izxV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 22, 2024

“I don’t like the way the Democrats are. I don’t. I just don’t — not them individually, but more so as a whole. As a party, I don’t like it,” Vezzo said. “I don’t like the pandering. I feel like it’s extremely disrespectful. I think they intellectually manipulate us with strong words like racism, stuff like that. I just want to be told the truth. I want to deal with people to where as what you see is what you get. I want to know who you are on and off camera.”

“Do I think Trump is racist? I don’t know … How would I know? How do any of us know if the man is racist? I don’t want to go off of what somebody is telling me,” he added. “Because every time I was told anyone said something or done something, and I went and did the research myself, it was taken out of context or it wasn’t that, you know what I mean?”

Fact-checking website Snopes in June issued a correction for the infamous “very fine people” line Trump used seven years following violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the removal of a Confederate General Robert E. Lee statue. Democrats accused Trump of calling neo-Nazis and white supremacists “very fine people” by taking the former president’s remarks out of context.

“In a news conference after the rally protesting the planned removal of a Confederate statue, Trump did say there were ‘very fine people on both sides,’ referring to the protesters and the counterprotesters. He said in the same statement he wasn’t talking about neo-Nazis and white nationalists, who he said should be ‘condemned totally,’” Snopes wrote.

Biden used the Charlottesville incident as the predicate launching his 2020 presidential campaign. The first two words Biden uttered in his announcement video were “Charlottesville, Virginia,” before he quoted Trump’s “very fine people on both sides” remark without context, CNN reported.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.