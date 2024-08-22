‘Racists Aren’t Welcome Here!’: DNC Mob Led By Hamas Supporter Tries To Intimidate Vivek Ramaswamy

An anti-Israel mob swarmed former 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy outside the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Thursday.

Immediately after he exited his vehicle, Ramaswamy was spotted by a crowd of pro-Palestine activists at Union Park, where demonstrators stationed themselves all week, according to the Daily Wire.

Video shows Hamas supporter Hatem Abudayyeh, whose house was raided by the FBI in 2010 for material support of terrorism, aggressively ask Ramaswamy to leave if he does not “support the Palestinian people.” Several journalists holding up cameras can be seen capturing the confrontation.

“The good news is we are in America and so we all actually get to express ourselves,” Ramaswamy told Abudayyeh.

Abudayyeh grew perturbed as Ramaswamy maintained his composure.

We set up an interview with @VivekGRamaswamy at the anti-Israel protests in Chicago. Here’s what happened: pic.twitter.com/hlZJf0Xkri — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 22, 2024

“You get to express being a racist? You get to express being a racist Zionist pig?” Abudayyeh responded. “Racists aren’t welcome here. Racists aren’t welcome here.”

As Ramaswamy’s security team directed the him away from the protesters, who appeared to be closing in, Abudayyeh led a chant. (RELATED: Mike lindell Asks Biden-Harris Influencer Who Crashed his Livestream If He Got His ‘Free Vasectomy’)

“Racist go home! Racist go home!” the anti-Israel activists shouted, following Ramaswamy as he calmly left the scene.

At the DNC, Ramaswamy engaged in civil conversations with protesters and undecided voters. One video shows Ramaswamy buy a communist newspaper from protesters for five dollars. He commended the vendor for having convictions, slamming Vice President Kamala Harris for failing to state her policies and take a stand.

Watch as Vivek Ramaswamy buys a communist newspaper for $5 outside the DNC. My only question: isn’t it hypocritical that communists are selling a 2 cent newspaper for $5? pic.twitter.com/MssLtn0R7T — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 22, 2024

I met a group of self-professed Marxists at the protests outside the DNC today. They were selling materials, for $5 apiece – and helpfully accepted Venmo and most other forms of electronic payment. Call it ‘Kapital’! pic.twitter.com/nmOuyOxake — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 23, 2024

In a separate interaction, video shows an undecided voter remove his Kamala Harris button from his suit jacket and peacefully speak to Ramaswamy inside the DNC. At the end of their conversation, a protester in the background aggressively yelled about voting tests.

Vivek is confronted by an undecided voter and stays to have an honest discussion on foreign policy and enviromental issues. You’ll never see Kamala doing this.. pic.twitter.com/wNJ82ZXilV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 23, 2024

A protestor outside the DNC asked me if I favor racial reparations. Here’s what I told her. pic.twitter.com/kV581s9hss — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 23, 2024

Ramaswamy told the Daily Caller he attended the protest at the DNC because of his belief in free speech.

“I believe in free speech — not just as a tagline, but as a way of life. That’s why I attended the protest today,” Ramaswamy told the Caller.

Harris will headline the DNC late Thursday as the party’s convention comes to a close.