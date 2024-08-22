Law Enforcement Arrest Arizona Man Who Allegedly Threatened Trump’s Life

Authorities arrested a man Thursday for allegedly threatening to kill former President Donald Trump, according to Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald Lee Syvrud, a 66-year-old resident of Benson, Arizona, has been taken into custody without incident in Cochise County, according to the update from local authorities. Syvrud was wanted on several outstanding warrants including DUI and failure to appear for a DUI in Wisconsin, hit and run and felony failure to register as a sex offender in Graham County, Arizona. Additionally, Cochise County had placed an absconder hold on him for failing to register as a sex offender.

BREAKING UPDATE: 66-year-old child sex offender arrested in Arizona for threatening to kill Trumphttps://t.co/O3Cey0ciey — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 22, 2024

The arrest brings to a close a manhunt that began after Syvrud was identified as a person of interest in threats made against a presidential candidate, which the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office did not specify in their initial report, News Nation reported. However, Trump, who was visiting the county for campaign purposes at the time, was informed of a potential threat to his life during his visit. Trump told reporters he was unaware of the specifics of the threat, NewsWeek stated.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office credited the successful arrest to the collaborative efforts with various public safety partners. They continue to work closely with local, state and federal agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding the threats and other charges against Syvrud. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Read The Death Threat Sent To Donald Trump Jr. With White Powder (PHOTO))

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office for more information but has yet to receive a response.