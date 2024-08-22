Manager Scott Servais Fired After Mariners Suffer In-Season Collapse: REPORT

And that’s a wrap, folks!

The Seattle Mariners are absolutely out of control, losing eight out of their last nine games mainly because of a struggling offense. As a result, they made the move Thursday to fire their manager Scott Servais, according to a report from ESPN.

After suffering a sweep-clinching defeat against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Servais met with Mariners players briefly and told them to take the off day and to rest up and get ready for the final run of the season. (RELATED: Reds’ Elly De La Cruz Becomes Just The 5th Player Ever In MLB History To Join The 60/20 Club)

At one point in the campaign, Seattle had a 10-game lead in the AL West division, but the team has gone 20-33 since that time. Now, they find themselves five games behind the Houston Astros and have a .500 record — something that hasn’t happened since Apr. 14.

Servais tallied a 680-642 all-time record as the manager of the Mariners, making the playoffs in 2022.

Breaking: The Mariners have fired manager Scott Servais, a source confirmed to ESPN amid multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/AILLrWiWTE — ESPN (@espn) August 22, 2024

Servais should be grateful he lasted this long in Seattle.

Hell, if I was the owner or general manager of the Mariners, I would’ve canned him back in 2019. That season, Seattle went a dismal 68-94 after almost making the playoffs the previous season. I wouldn’t have been able to handle the regression.

Overall though, he didn’t do that bad in Seattle, but that would have never been seen under my leadership — and as you see, with the zero championship success, I would’ve been proven right.