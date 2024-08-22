Supreme Court Partially Reinstates Arizona Law Requiring Proof Of Citizenship To Vote

The Supreme Court allowed Arizona to partially enforce a law requiring voters to show proof of U.S. citizenship on Thursday in response to an emergency request from the Republican National Committee (RNC).

In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court permitted Arizona to enforce part of its law requiring officials to reject state voter registration forms that do not include proof of citizenship. However, the majority denied the RNC’s other request to allow a ban on “casting ballots for president or by mail” without proof of citizenship, according to the order.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch would have granted the entirety of the RNC’s request. Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Ketanji Brown Jackson and Amy Coney Barret would have denied it in full, per the order. (RELATED: Democrats Are ‘Downplaying’ Illegal Immigrants Voting In US Elections, Daily Caller Reporter Reagan Reese Warns)

🚨BREAKING🚨A major victory today for election integrity in Arizona after the U.S. Supreme Court just moments ago affirmed that voters who register with the state MUST PROVIDE PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP to cast a ballot in our elections moving forward. The order reverses the… pic.twitter.com/ivpp5yl2ay — AZSenateRepublicans (@AZSenateGOP) August 22, 2024



A Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals panel declined on Aug. 1. to block a lower court’s injunction preventing the law from taking effect. The RNC noted in its application that federal courts are barred “from enjoining the enforcement of state election laws with an election impending.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.