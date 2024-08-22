Editorial

Tom Brady Provides Yet More Evidence That He’s The G.O.A.T. In The Form Of Dunking At 47 With Street Clothes On

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady looks on during a Men's Quarterfinal match between Team United States and Team Brazil on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Tom Brady … truly the greatest of all-time.

The New England Patriots (and Tampa Bay Buccaneers) legend had an opportunity to showcase his athleticism on the basketball court while in New York City for Fanatics Fest.

Not much longer after he celebrated his 47th birthday Aug. 3, Brady was seen on video putting down a dunk while wearing simple street clothes. (RELATED: A.J. Terrell Inks 4-Year, $81 Million Contract Extension With Falcons)

“Don’t ask me to do it now, it’s been a long time,” said Brady right before dunking the ball.

The dunk comes nearly two years after he retired from the National Football League, with his last season being in 2022 with the Buccaneers.

Despite winning seven Super Bowl rings, Brady wasn’t really known for his athleticism, which makes the clip from Fanatics Fest even more impressive.

What makes this even more incredible is the fact that he made it look so easy, my man put the ball in the hoop like he was throwing a balled-up piece of paper in the trash.

But should we be so surprised though?

This is the same guy who played a pickup game of basketball with Michael Jordan.

Now I’m like … where would Tom Brady be today if he had pursued a career in the NBA?