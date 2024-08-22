‘Take To Heart What We Are Saying’: Trump Brings Out Mothers Of Migrant Crime Victims To Warn Against Harris

Former President Donald Trump offered two mothers of migrant crime victims the chance to speak about the loss of their loved ones during a Thursday campaign event in Arizona.

Illegal immigrants who were released by the Biden administration, which appointed Vice President Kamala Harris as border czar in 2021, have been arrested over the murders of Rachel Morin and Jocelyn Nungaray. Morin’s mother, Patty Morin, described the phone call from the detective informing her of her daughter’s murder. (RELATED: ‘She Had Control Over A Lot Of Our Border Policy’: Vance Spars With ABC Host Over Harris’ Role On Illegal Immigration)

“They found my daughter’s body, and when they found it, it just recently has come out that she was brutally beaten, raped and then stuffed into a drainpipe,” Patty Morin said after being introduced by Trump. “We’re 1,800 miles from the border, and because of this open border, we have had not just my daughter, but we have actually had two in the same county that were from where illegal immigrants have come in and have caused rape and murder of our citizens. And I really, and the reason why I came here today and I accepted the invitation, was because I really want our words to be heard, and I really want you to take to heart what we are saying. It’s not, we’re not here for political stand, although we are, we are here because we are losing our moms, our daughters, our children to criminals, and that should not happen.”

WATCH:



Authorities in Oklahoma arrested 23-year-old Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez for the rape and murder of Rachel Morin on June 14, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said during a June 15 news conference. Martinez-Hernandez had allegedly killed a woman in El Salvador before illegally entering the U.S.

Jocelyn Nungaray’s mother Alexis also spoke at the event.

“My daughter was just 12. She had dreams to be famous, she wanted to be a famous actor. She was so funny and was her own personality. And, um, it’s been very hard. It’s been very hard. June 17 was when her life was taken,” Alexis Nungaray said. “She was left with no clothing from the waist down, was thrown in a bayou, left… was strangled to death. We believe, yes, she was assaulted off of a DNA kit that has been… but it is still very, very early and still very, very raw, and it is still very, very surreal. And, um, they had no reason to do anything that they did to Jocelyn. There were over 300 detention beds that they should have been at because they were detained and they were released when they shouldn’t have been released. One had an ankle monitor, didn’t stop anything.”

WATCH:



Trump also introduced Amanda Kiefer, who suffered a fractured skull in an assault allegedly committed by an illegal immigrant in 2008 after then-San Francisco District Attorney Harris allowed the immigrant to enter a diversion program. Kiefer pursued the illegal immigrant who snatched her purse before she was run down, according to ABC News. (RELATED: ‘This Is The Result’: Blue State Sheriff Says ‘Porous Border’ Reason For ‘Preventable’ Murder Of Mom Of 5)

“I moved out of San Francisco because I didn’t feel safe there, and I don’t think our country is going to be safe under Kamala Harris,” Keifer said during the campaign event.

The Border Patrol encountered just under 7.3 million illegal immigrants since the start of fiscal year 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported.

