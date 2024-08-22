EXCLUSIVE: Trump PAC Launches New Salvo To Hit Harris’s Biggest Weak Spot

Former President Donald Trump’s Super PAC will release a website Thursday that will dub Vice President Kamala Harris as a chameleon for changing her stance on a number of issues over the years, the Daily Caller has learned.

MAGA Inc., which serves as the main Super PAC supporting Trump, will be unveiling the website “www.kamalathechameleon.org,” which features issues such as the economy, immigration, defunding the police, Israel-Hamas, Medicare for All and energy and mentions specific instances where she has publicly changed her views.

The website also includes a video of Harris, highlighting times where she says flip-flopped on these issues. The video is titled “Kamala Chameleon.” Harris has changed her stance on a number of issues. When she was running for president in 2019 she was against fracking, for decriminalizing illegal border crossings and for Medicare for All. She has since changed her stance on all of those. Harris is now playing as a more moderate candidate running against Trump.

“In June 2020, Harris said the ‘Defund The Police’ movement ‘rightly’ questioned the size of police budgets. In response to the 2020 riots that resulted in millions of dollars in damages to American cities and towns, Kamala Harris helped raise money to bail the perpetrators of those crimes out of jail. Her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, refused to deploy the national guard in a timely manner during the 2020 riots, allowing Minneapolis to burn and looters to take over the city,” the website argues underneath the “defunding the police” section.

“Now, Harris’ campaign is calling her ‘tough’ on criminals and ‘smart’ on crime; attempting to cherry pick a dubious prosecutorial record that goes back nearly twenty years,” the website then claims. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Content Creator’s War Room’: Inside Trump Super PAC’s Plan To Win The Digital Campaign Online)

WATCH:

“She’s a failed border czar, she’s the tie breaking vote that delivered us record inflation, she’s a chameleon. Kamala Harris will say anything to mask her dangerously radical record from the American people. It’s no wonder she’s running from the press, rolling out bargain store versions of Trump policies, and presiding over a DNC that refuses to talk about substance,” spokesperson for the PAC Kaelan Dorr told the Caller before the website and video were released. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Wiles, LaCivita Are Still Calling Shots At Trump Campaign, Sources Say)

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign believes there is an easy way to defeat Harris in November, which is to get her off-script in front of voters and reporters as much as possible, sources told the Caller.

A lot of these issues featured on the website have caused Harris problems during her time as vice president, mostly in unscripted interviews. In a 2021 interview with Lester Holt, Harris repeatedly dodged questions about visiting the southern border, resulting in a viral moment so damaging that it reportedly prompted her team to change their entire media strategy.

In a 2022 interview with Chuck Todd, Harris said that the U.S.-Mexico border is “secure” despite record numbers of illegal aliens crossing into the U.S. In another 2021 interview, Harris said she was the last one in the room when Biden made the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, saying she felt comfortable with the decision. Thirteen American servicemembers were killed during the withdrawal, and it marked a turning point in Biden’s approval rating that the president never recovered from.

Rasmussen Pollster Mark Mitchell said Harris still trails by double digits on key issues such as immigration and the economy, likely do to the fact that people do not generally trust her or do not know what she thinks, as she has not held an interview since President Joe Biden announced he would no longer be running for President.

“The issues that matter most are in the basket that is favorable to the MAGA platform,” Mark Mitchell of Rasmussen Reports told CBN News. “When we ask the question, which party do you trust more on the issue of the economy, the Republicans win by upper single digits. Inflation: they win by double digits. The border: they win by double digits.”