Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly Breakdown Whether Harris Or Trump Benefits More If RFK Jr. Exits Race

Sirius XM’s Megyn Kelly and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson discussed Thursday why they believe independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s potential withdrawal from the presidential race could boost former President Donald Trump’s chances this November.

Reports of Kennedy potentially dropping from the race and endorsing Trump surfaced Wednesday after his running mate Nicole Shanahan teased on a podcast that they may “join forces” with the former president. Carlson told Kelly that if Kennedy were to stay in the race, it would “hurt” Trump more due to an “overlap in their voters.”

“But this is my one insight — which I do think is true — I have no idea if he does endorse Trump, and these are two big personalities, so I’ll kind of believe it when I see it. But if that happens tomorrow, I think it’ll help Trump, probably — I don’t really know. But I know for a fact that Bobby running third party would hurt Trump because there is a big overlap in their voters,” Carlson said.

“It’s not on all the issues, they disagree on a bunch of issues, but anyone who thinks the current system is corrupt is not voting for Kamala Harris because she is of course the physical embodiment of corruption,” Carlson continued. “So you’re voting for Bobby Kennedy or Donald Trump, that’s the bottom line. So I think if he stayed in the race, it would definitely hurt Trump.”

Major key swing state polls between Harris and the former president have tightened over the last month since Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee. Kelly continued to call out Kennedy’s pull in key swing states such as Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, where the independent candidate is affecting the race by two to five points, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: RFK Jr. May ‘Join Forces’ With Trump Ahead Of Election, Running Mate Says)

“So this guy, he may not have the votes that he had, maybe you know, six months ago when he was pulling more like 11%, but he truly could swing this election if the people getting ready to vote for him did what he asked them to do and voted for, let’s say, in this case, Trump,” Kelly stated.

WATCH:

“Yes, I think that’s right, and there’s a whole kind of demographic in this country that’s meaningful in numbers, and it’s non-liberal nature people. Kind of old-fashion hippie types. They’re not all into neoliberalism, actually. A lot of them still believe in civil liberties; they appreciate nature; they don’t want to see it despoiled with chemicals,” Carlson added.

Carlson continued to call out Harris’ party’s ties to major corporations, such as banks and pharmaceutical companies, noting that both Trump and Kennedy supporters often find her connections unappealing.

“They don’t think Monsanto is like a great company, necessarily. And they look at Kamala Harris, who’s not even a real person — I mean, it could be anybody,” Carlson continued. “But they look at that machine, financed by the banks and Pharma, and they think to themselves, ‘I don’t have anything in common with these people.’ And they maybe look at Trump and they’re like, ‘Who’s that guy? He’s weird. I don’t like him either.’ But there are a lot of right-wing hippies, actually.”

“So I think those are all potential Trump voters. There are some style problems that turn them off to Trump, but they’re definitely not on the side of like BlackRock at all … I think that Bobby Kennedy is a pretty good way into voting for Trump for them. He has credibility with them, and for good reason,” Carlson said.

A recent national poll conducted by The Economist/YouGov shows Harris at a three-point lead over Trump, sitting with 46% of the vote, with Trump at 43% and 3% going towards Kennedy.

