‘Our Hearts Sank’: Authorities Discover Vandalism At Gettysburg Battlefield

Authorities discovered vandalism at the iconic Gettysburg Battlefield, the National Park Service (NPS) announced Wednesday.

Gettysburg National Military Park faced two separate acts of vandalism that have since been addressed by the park’s preservation staff, according to the press release by NPS. The first incident occurred Aug. 15, when park staff discovered multiple boulders at Little Round Top were defaced with graffiti scribed into the stone. The second incident was reported by battlefield visitors Aug. 19, involving graffiti spray-painted on the historic War Department Observation Tower on Oak Ridge.

The park’s preservation team immediately responded to the incident and all traces of vandalism were removed by Aug. 20. Park Superintendent Kristina Heister expressed appreciation for the preservation staff. (RELATED: Vandals Release Live Crickets, Mealworms Into University Executive’s Home. Governor Responds)

“Our hearts sank when these two cases of vandalism were reported within days of each other,” Heister said in the press release. “We were fearful that the graffiti carved into the rock may be there for future generations. I’m so very thankful for our amazing preservation staff who expertly restored these sites quickly so visitors could continue to experience them as they were intended. They truly are the heroes of this hallowed ground.”

The Gettysburg Borough Police Department is investigating similar acts of vandalism in the broader borough and at Gettysburg College, according to the news release. Authorities encourage the community to stay alert and report any suspicious activities. Information can be submitted through the Gettysburg Police Department’s website or by contacting the park directly at 717-334-0909 or via email at GETT_Superintendent@nps.gov.