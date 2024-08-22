Video Shows Clumsy Thieves Struggling To Break Into Jewelry Store With Sledgehammers

A video captured a group of Sacramento thieves Tuesday afternoon struggling to break into a jewelry store with sledgehammers, KCRA 3 reported.

A video caught an attempted robbery at DeVons Jewelers in Sacramento resulted in damage but no stolen goods, thanks to quick-thinking staff and robust security measures. The incident, which occurred in broad daylight, involved two suspects attempting to smash the store’s outdoor display case with sledgehasmers to access luxury Rolex watches, according to KCRA 3.

“The sheriff’s office received a call of two subjects with sledgehammers who were in the process of smashing the outdoor display case that contained Rolex watches and trying to gain access to those items,” deputy Andres Lopez of the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, the outlet reported.

“The workers were actually able to gain access inside the display case and grab the Rolex watch and the items and away from there,” Lopez added. “So when the suspects saw that, that’s when they stopped smashing the windows and fled in their vehicle.”

The bold nature of the daytime robbery alarmed local business owners, including Mark Sarale of the neighboring Nekter juice bar.

“I was just kind of shocked. You know, it’s pretty brazen to do something like that at noon and it’s just really upsetting to put everybody in that kind of a jeopardy,” Sarale said, KCRA 3 reported. (RELATED: Thieves Somehow Made Off With A 200-Foot-Tall AM Radio Tower: REPORT)

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident using video from the area’s extensive surveillance system, which includes flock safety cameras and license plate readers, according to KCRA 3.