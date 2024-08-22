Woman Who Appears To Assault Los Angeles County Firefighter And Crash Into Cop Car In Video Arrested: REPORT

Police arrested a 36-year-old woman after she allegedly attacked a firefighter and crashed her car into an undercover cop vehicle Wednesday, City News Service reported.

The Gardena Police Department charged Jessica Chavez with suspicion of assault on a firefighter/EMT, assault with a deadly weapon and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol over the incident in Los Angeles County, the outlet reported. A video of the altercation was obtained and shared by ABC 7 News. (RELATED: Assaults On Law Enforcement Highest In Ten Years, FBI Says)

Chavez appeared to hit a firefighter through the window of his car several times in the footage.

“I work for the county,” she appears to say when not shouting expletives. “Hey — we are trying to help here,” the firefighter responded, before opening the car door. The video then cuts to her car smacking into the police vehicle and fire vehicles.

In between the cuts in the footage, the firefighter informed Chavez that he was calling the police, which led her to go to car and circle the block twice, City News Service reported.

“We were right in front of here, so we could see everything,” Frank Rojas, an eyewitness, told City News Service. “I thought when she was going to drive off, she was going to drive off and that was that,” he added. The witness said that he thought maybe a police chase would ensue after the physical altercation but he “was shocked at the fact she decided to even go back and, like, still hit the car.”