Former President Donald Trump responded on Thursday to reports that independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might end his campaign and endorse the former president.

Kennedy will give a speech Friday where he is expected to end his presidential candidacy, and he also allegedly plans to endorse Trump, according to CNN. Trump said that he would be honored to receive the endorsement, noting that the Democratic Party treated Kennedy “very badly.” (RELATED: Steve Kornacki Says Kamala Harris Not Blowing Trump Away With ‘Gender Gap’)

“He’s a – as you know, he is a little different kind of a guy, very smart guy, a very good person. If he endorsed me, I would be honored by it, I would be very honored by it,” Trump told “Fox & Friends” co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Lawrence Jones, Brian Kilmeade and guest host Will Cain. “He really has his heart in the right place, he is a respected person. Women love some of his policies and I guess some people don’t like some of his policies. But, overall, I thought the Democrats, he was a Democrat, I don’t know what he is right now, but he was a Democrat, they treated him very badly.”

WATCH:

‘I Would Be Honored’: Trump Says He’d Welcome RFK Jr Endorsement After Dems ‘Treated Him Very Badly’ pic.twitter.com/4pMAZUzMAs — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 22, 2024

“I think he would have – you know, he goes around saying he would have beaten Biden in the primary, I think there was a good chance,” Trump continued. “What they did to him was what they did to Biden. They really were harsh and threw him out, they wouldn’t let him go – they made it impossible for him to compete in primaries because he was doing so well and they basically made it impossible for him to do what I think he would have been – I think he would have overthrown Biden, because Biden is so bad as a president.”

Kennedy announced he would run as an independent candidate in October following a primary challenge to President Joe Biden, criticizing the Democratic party for not holding primary debates and for rules that advantaged Biden. Kennedy broke with Democrats in his views over censorship, while also criticizing the party over the war in Ukraine and illegal immigration.

Biden ended his reelection bid July 21 and endorsed Harris as his replacement following a weeks-long campaign pressuring him to drop out following a disastrous performance in a June 27 debate with Trump on CNN. (RELATED: ‘Willing To Give Republicans A Chance’: JD Vance Says Democrats’ Policies ‘Failed The Black Community’)

Kennedy receives support from 4.5% of respondents in a five-way race with Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris, Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein and independent candidate Cornel West, according to the RealClearPolling average of polls from July 31 to August 20, with Harris maintaining a 1.6% lead over Trump.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.