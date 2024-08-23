Bronx Zoo Faces Scrutiny After Beloved Elephant Missing For Weeks

A Bronx Zoo faces scrutiny after a month-long disappearance of a beloved elephant, the New York Post reported.

Concerns are mounting over the well-being of Happy, a 53-year-old elephant at the Bronx Zoo, who has not been visible to the public for nearly six weeks. Activists from the Nonhuman Rights Project are raising alarms about Happy’s health and mental state, according to the New York Post. Happy is known for being easily spotted from the zoo’s monorail as she roamed around a pond. She has been reportedly spending all its time in a small barn within her enclosure since July 14.

This behavior is atypical for elephants, who are generally social and active animals. There are concerns that Happy might be experiencing depression or physical pain, leading to her withdrawal from the outdoor areas of her enclosure, according to Courtney Fern, Nonhuman Rights Project’s director of government relations. (RELATED: Archaeologists Reveal Hunting, Butchering Of Elephants By Ancient Humans)

The Bronx Zoo responded to inquiries by stating Happy is choosing to stay in parts of her enclosure that are not visible from the monorail and has access to other indoor and outdoor areas, the outlet stated. However, this explanation has not alleviated worries about its condition, with Fern and other activists suspecting that the elephant’s health, either mental or physical, might be deteriorating.

“They’re claiming it’s her choice not to come outside. It’s possible that’s true — but this is not normal behavior for an elephant,” Fern told the New York Post. “Most likely she’s not coming out because something is wrong with her mentally or physically.”