California Police Arrest Fugitive Alleged Butt-Injector Who Was On Run For Years

California’s Citrus Heights Police Department (CHPD) announced that they arrested a 49-year-old suspect Monday whose alleged butt injections on a man led to fatal complications in 2013.

Alejandra Aguilera-Ortega, the suspect, was believed by the police to have fled to Mexico following the alleged administration of “illegal silicone injections in the buttocks” on the 22-year-old Diego Lopez, the press release reads.

The CHPD said the suspect “was unlicensed” in the practice and only “recently returned to Citrus Heights, where Detectives located and arrested Aguilera-Ortega for homicide at a local apartment complex.” (RELATED: Missouri Man Allegedly Murders Wife In Hospital Over Depression, Cost Of Providing Care)

Police investigators allege that Aguilera-Ortega’s “non-medical grade” injections on Lopez caused “multiple organ failures, cardiac arrest and ultimately, death,” a CHPD press release reads. Lopez and the suspect were friends prior to the operation, the police said. When the police tried to apprehend Aguilera-Ortega over Lopez’s death in 2013, the suspect had allegedly “already fled to an unknown location in Mexico.”

The police also claimed that Aguilera-Ortega is a transgender woman who secured employment as a escort and maintained an adult page in 2014, CBS News reported.

Woman arrested in Citrus Heights for alleged 2013 deadly silicone butt injections https://t.co/VReBTLiZpv — CBS Sacramento (@CBSSacramento) August 22, 2024

“Scary. Very, very scary,” an anonymous woman at the apartment complex where Aguilera-Ortega was arrested told CBS News. “How did she get here? How long had she been living here?”

A Spanish interpreter read Aguilera-Ortega’s charges and a public defender was appointed during a court appearance Wednesday, CBS News reported.