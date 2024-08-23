The Daily Caller Expanded Universe Softball Team downed the Brookings Institute in a nail-biter this week at East Potomac Park to advance out of the first round of the Think Tank Softball League playoffs.

The Callers and Brookings picked up a game that had been suspended at a score of 6-1 in the third inning due to a medical emergency. Despite missing multiple key starters due to stupid absences like “going to the DNC,” the ragtag bunch held on for an 11-9 win over the once-Qatar-backed powerhouse institution.

Things got squirrely early, when Brookings put up 4 runs in the top of the third due to some defensive miscues from the Caller. However, the Callers responded with a 4 spot of their own in the bottom of the inning thanks to quality at-bats from Visiting Sporting Fellow Will Mitola and Traveling Ad Salesman Jake Berube. (RELATED: Deranged Cat Lady Ruins Evening For 60 People On Orders Of Government Bureaucrats)

The @DailyCaller and Roosevelt Institute assembled last night for an important Think Tank Softball League game. Things were going well, until a power-hungry bureaucrat showed up to ruin it. Not a cloud was in the sky, and the field was in peak condition: https://t.co/r4FgwAuQlY — Scoops Delacroix (@DelacroixScoops) July 31, 2024

The Caller’s defense tightened up thereafter, allowing just 4 more runs in the remaining 4 innings. The outfield unit of Visiting Sporting Fellow John Woolfley, White House Correspondent Reagan Reese, Mitola and Daily Caller News Foundation Reporting Fellow Wallace White formed an iron dome of defense.

The infield defense was solid too thanks to Visiting Sporting Fellow Josie Gallagher at second base and Berube at short, who turned a key double play late in the game. Grand Poobah of Video Sean Moody played an error-free first base, including stopping an errant throw to prevent a runner from advancing.

Late in the game, Reporter Erin Van Natta and Editor Luis Ramirez reached base as part of run-scoring innings and Mitola added a solo homerun to help the Callers remain in front.

The playoff field is now down to 8 teams remaining, and the Callers will take on Team Deep State (USAID) next week.