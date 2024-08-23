‘I’m A Singer!’: Bodycam Footage Shows Female Artist Flexing Her Fame To Avoid Arrest

Bodycam footage from the Miami police shows popular singer DaniLeigh attempting to use her celebrity status to evade arrest.

Newly released bodycam video from her DUI hit-and-run arrest in May 2023 shows her casual interactions with police as they asked her to exit her vehicle and cooperate with their investigation. DaniLeigh told the police they couldn’t arrest her because she is famous. Authorities said she struck a teenager on a moped with her vehicle and he was left with serious injuries, including a kidney laceration and spinal fracture, according to TMZ.

The police report from the incident said multiple witnesses saw DaniLeigh hit the teen on a motorized scooter and drag him for about a block before someone flagged down a nearby officer, according to TMZ.

Police officers asked the singer to get out of her vehicle, and they handcuffed her as they conducted their investigation.

“Please I’ve never been in handcuffs before,” she says in the video. “I’m a celebrity, so I can’t just be committed to a crime…”

DaniLeigh went on to tell police that she was with Quavo, who was seen in the background of the video, with his security guards.

Police kept them away from DaniLeigh while she was being questioned.

The singer was seen laughing and slurring on video as she shrugged off the severity of what was unfolding around her. She insisted she didn’t hit anyone with her car.

“Did somebeody die?” she asked the police and an officer replied saying, “I don’t know.”

DaniLeigh challenged the officer by laughing and saying, “How do you not know if somebody’s dead?”

“It’s a really serious thing. You’re here laughing. Someone right now could be losing their life because of you,” the police officer responds.

One of the officers eventually looked her up and seemed surprised to see she actually was a famous singer.

DaniLeigh seemed happy with herself when they came to that realization.

“Quavo was right here, helping me out,” she told them on video.

Officers later said she blew a 0.145 and 0.148 on the Breathalyzer which is nearly double the legal limit, according to TMZ.

Police footage released later shows a bird’s-eye view of DaniLeigh hitting the victim as sparks flew.

She was eventually taken to jail and arrested on 3 felony charges: driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and DUI damage to property, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Singer DaniLeigh Arrested For DUI After Allegedly Smashing Into A Person On A Moped)

She was convicted in February and sentenced to five years’ probation.