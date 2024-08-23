‘Bombing Our Families With Our Money’: Uncommitted Dems Unload On Harris Over Israel-Hamas War After DNC Speech

A panel of uncommitted Democrats criticized Vice President Kamala Harris about her rhetoric and policy on Israel after her Thursday Democratic National Convention (DNC) speech during an MSNBC segment aired on Friday.

Police arrested numerous pro-Palestine protesters on the second night of the DNC as hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside of the Israeli consulate in Chicago to voice their opposition to the war between Hamas and Israel, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported. Uncommitted Michigan Democrats on “Ana Cabrera Reports” said they were dissatisfied with Harris’ Thursday speech and that it doesn’t make up for her administration’s actions in the Israel-Hamas war. (RELATED: First Day Of DNC Protests Dubbed ‘Mostly Peaceful’ As Cops Repel Rioters Who Broke Barrier)

WATCH:

‘Bombing Our Families With Our Money’: Uncommitted Pro-Ceasefire Dems Unload On Harris Over Israel After DNC Speech pic.twitter.com/9D70EP62P7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 23, 2024

“She walked the line. First she talked about Israel and how October 7th was horrible. And yeah, it was horrible, but it felt like she kind of downplayed what’s been going on the last 10 months,” a male voter said.

Harris began her remarks about the Israel-Hamas war on Thursday by saying she and President Joe Biden are constantly striving for a “hostage deal and a ceasefire deal,” according to the transcript. She condemned Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7 and said she “will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself” and guarantee the country is able to protect itself.

The vice president also said “what has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating” and lamented the “many innocent lives lost,” adding, “The scale of suffering is heartbreaking.”

“If she would’ve called for a permanent ceasefire, saying, ‘We do need a permanent ceasefire,’ I think that for me, that would have been different,” another male voter said. “In the Arab and Muslim community, we’ve been voting for Democrats for a long time, we’ve hosted Democrats in our homes, we’ve donated to them, we’ve fund raised for them and we’ve knocked on doors for them. But at this point, our money is going to our families overseas who are dying every single day and who need aid because of direct results from this administration, which she’s part of.”

“You are bombing our families with our money, and just one good speech is gonna win us over again? I don’t think so,” a female voter said. “Their losing voters [is] going to put Trump in the office? That’s on them. That’s not on us. They’re distancing their voters from them. They are not listening to their constituents. It’s on them. It’s not on us.”

A collective of Arab and Muslim American activists urged Michigan Democratic voters who opposed the Biden administration’s support of Israel after Oct. 7 to vote against the president in the state’s February primary to send a political message. Biden won 81.1% of Democratic primary voters, compared to 13.3% choosing “uncommitted.”

