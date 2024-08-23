Social Media Users Roast Dixie Chicks’ Performance At DNC

The Dixie Chicks were roasted on social media over their mangled performance of the Star Spangled Banner at the Democratic National Convention, Thursday.

Natalie Maines and sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer took the stage inside the United Center in Chicago and delivered a choppy a cappella version of the national anthem most fans agreed they could have done without. They began their performance in harmony as they sang similar keys, but just a few seconds later, everything fell apart. They hit different notes for the rest of the anthem, and the internet immediately erupted with criticism.

“THE DIXIE CHICKS HAVE BUTCHERED THE NATIONAL ANTHEM!!! GOOD GOD MY EARS ARE BLEEDING!! #DNC” wrote user @Mike_mac_93.

The country music singers were ripped apart for their “horrible” rendition of the song during the fourth and final night of the DNC.

“The Dixie Chicks Star Spangled Banner tonight at the DNC made my ears bleed. That was one of the worst,” @mthrower82 wrote to Twitter.

“Horrible they were good singers… not now,” said @child_gods40147.

The internet trolls were relentless. One wrote, “Dixie Chicks, we love you but we umm…” ahead of a meme that simply said, “no,” and @VigilantBetsy shared their thoughts by writing, “The worst I’ve ever been witness to. #dixiechicks suck.”

The Dixie Chicks were accused of “destroying the National Anthem,” by @REMASCULATE, who wrote, “The Dixie Chicks are destroying the National Anthem. God they suck ass!”

The famous singers missed the mark with their rendition of the anthem so badly that critics from their native home of Texas were quick to disown the Dixie Chicks altogether. (RELATED: ‘That Was Not Me’: Ingrid Andress Reveals She Was Drunk While Singing Botched Anthem)

