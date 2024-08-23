Entertainment

Farrah Abraham Buys 16-Year Old Daughter A $123,000 Car But She Doesn’t Have A License

Debbie Durkin's Ecoluxe Film & Music Experience

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Durkin Entertainment)

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Reality star Farrah Abraham bought a $123,000 Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast Foundation for her daughter Sophia, even though she doesn’t have her license yet.

Abraham shared a photo of Sophia posing next to the car on Instagram Friday alongside the caption, “Sophia just got her first car! We can’t wait for delivery.” The 16-year old can’t even legally drive the car yet, but the vehicle that was featured in the dealership will soon arrive to her home. Sophia sported a gothic look with her hair dyed half-blue and half-black as she stood happily by the vehicle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Teen Mom Fans (@teen_mom_fans)

Abraham rose to fame on “16 and Pregnant” in 2009. She has since gone on to star in other reality television shows, has dabbled as a singer and writer and has experimented in the porn industry. She is raising Sophia in California, which entitles the young girl to obtain her learner’s permit age 15 1/2. She could potentially be able to drive soon as long as she has adult supervision in her hot new wheels.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Farrah Abraham (L) and Sophia Abraham attend the 15th Annual ECOLUXE "Endless Summer" at The Beverly Hilton on September 17, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Durkin Entertainment)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 17: Farrah Abraham (L) and Sophia Abraham attend the 15th Annual ECOLUXE “Endless Summer” at The Beverly Hilton on September 17, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Durkin Entertainment)

The reality television star teased the upcoming vehicle purchase in an Instagram video shared two weeks before the car was purchased. She recorded herself asking Sophia a series of questions in a quiz-like manner. She prepped her daughter for the first experience behind the wheel and asked her hypothetical questions to see her responses.

Abraham asked Sophia what could be better about her driving experience, to which the teen replied, “My own car.”

Abraham drilled her with a checklist of items to keep in mind when she hits the road.

“OK, what’s realer? Real life or online?” Farrah quizzed Sophia.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Television personality Farrah Abraham attends REGARD Magazine's Summer Issue release party presented by BURN180 with special guest host cover girl Tricia Helfer at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 02: Television personality Farrah Abraham attends REGARD Magazine’s Summer Issue release party presented by BURN180 with special guest host cover girl Tricia Helfer at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

“Real life,” Sophia said, making her mother proud. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Is So Spoiled She Now Has Diamonds On Her Teeth)

The clip went onto show Sophia adjusting the driver’s seat as she attempted to get comfortable.

Abraham said Sophia aspired to drive on her own was to pick up mice to feed to her pet snake and the 15-year-old added that she was looking forward to going on “road trips.”

 