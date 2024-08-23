Farrah Abraham Buys 16-Year Old Daughter A $123,000 Car But She Doesn’t Have A License

Reality star Farrah Abraham bought a $123,000 Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast Foundation for her daughter Sophia, even though she doesn’t have her license yet.

Abraham shared a photo of Sophia posing next to the car on Instagram Friday alongside the caption, “Sophia just got her first car! We can’t wait for delivery.” The 16-year old can’t even legally drive the car yet, but the vehicle that was featured in the dealership will soon arrive to her home. Sophia sported a gothic look with her hair dyed half-blue and half-black as she stood happily by the vehicle.

Abraham rose to fame on “16 and Pregnant” in 2009. She has since gone on to star in other reality television shows, has dabbled as a singer and writer and has experimented in the porn industry. She is raising Sophia in California, which entitles the young girl to obtain her learner’s permit age 15 1/2. She could potentially be able to drive soon as long as she has adult supervision in her hot new wheels.

The reality television star teased the upcoming vehicle purchase in an Instagram video shared two weeks before the car was purchased. She recorded herself asking Sophia a series of questions in a quiz-like manner. She prepped her daughter for the first experience behind the wheel and asked her hypothetical questions to see her responses.

Abraham asked Sophia what could be better about her driving experience, to which the teen replied, “My own car.”

Abraham drilled her with a checklist of items to keep in mind when she hits the road.

“OK, what’s realer? Real life or online?” Farrah quizzed Sophia.

“Real life,” Sophia said, making her mother proud. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Is So Spoiled She Now Has Diamonds On Her Teeth)

The clip went onto show Sophia adjusting the driver’s seat as she attempted to get comfortable.

Abraham said Sophia aspired to drive on her own was to pick up mice to feed to her pet snake and the 15-year-old added that she was looking forward to going on “road trips.”