‘That’s What I’ve Been Told To Say’: Gavin Newsom Chuckles As He Jokes About Democrats’ ‘Coup’ On Joe Biden

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom chuckled Friday as he joked about Democrats staging a coup that led to President Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 election.

One month before Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her DNC nomination speech Thursday night, Biden dropped his reelection bid and endorsed Harris. Multiple outlets reported that Biden was privately urged to step aside by top Democrats including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama following his poor debate performance on June 27.

Newsom sarcastically told Pod Save America hosts Jon Favreau, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor that “a very open process” was used to replace Biden with Harris during an episode at the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

“How are you feeling about the switch?” Favreau asked Newsom

“The switch? You know, we went through a very open process, a very inclusive process. It was bottom-up. I don’t know if you know that” he said with laughter. “Yes, that’s what I’ve been told to say.”

The former Obama staffers hosting the podcast giggled as they joked that it was a “blitz” or “blink” primary.

“Yes, it was a blitz primary, I believe it’s what they called it,” Favreau quipped.

“A very, very fast blitz,” Pfeiffer seconded. “It was a blink primary, that’s what you call that.”

Obama withheld his endorsement of Harris until five days after Biden’s endorsement. The day Biden withdrew from the race, Obama released a statement saying he hoped “leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.” (RELATED: ‘We Had Black People Disappoint Us’: Chicago Voters Tell Fox They Feel ‘Pressure’ To Vote For Kamala Harris)

2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has argued Biden was replaced on the Democratic ticket as part of a “coup.” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Biden point blank how he feels about not being his party’s pick for president, a question he struggled to coherently answer Monday afternoon while doing his walkthrough hours before speaking at the DNC.

In the weeks leading up to Biden’s withdrawal, Newsom was suggested as having a chance at replacing the president on the 2024 ticket.