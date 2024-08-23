Jack Daniel’s Scraps DEI Initiatives In Alleged Fear Of Boycott, Activist Claims

The producer of Jack Daniel’s whiskey has allegedly announced that it will cut back on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives due to an alleged fear of a potential boycott from conservative activists.

Brown-Forman, the multi-billion-dollar parent company of Jack Daniel’s, recently announced that it is massively scaling back its DEI efforts, according to a statement obtained by conservative activist Robby Starbuck. The company claimed that these changes are necessary to align with the shifting business environment and legal landscape, screenshots appear to show.

“Big news: The next company we were set to expose was Jack Daniel’s,” Starbuck claimed on Twitter. “They must have been tipped off by us going through employee LinkedIn pages. They just preemptively announced they’ll be making these changes.”

Big news: The next company we were set to expose was @JackDaniels_US. They must have been tipped off by us going through employee LinkedIn pages. They just preemptively announced that they’ll be making these changes: • Ending participation in the @HRC’s Corporate Equality… pic.twitter.com/0O1DkkIKrO — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 22, 2024

Brown-Forman introduced “a new strategic framework” in January, according to the screenshots posted by Starbuck. It appears the company has removed it’s DEI page from its official website.

The next phase of this strategy includes several key changes aimed at ensuring that the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts continue to effectively support its business goals, the screenshots appear to show. These alleged changes involve linking “executive incentives” and “employee goals more directly to “business performance,” eliminating specific workforce and supplier diversity targets, discontinuing participation in the Corporate Equality Index survey of the Human Rights Campaign and revisiting training programs to align them with the updated strategy.

Starbuck, a prominent conservative commentator and activist, has become a leading voice in the movement against “woke” policies promoted by major American brands. He has gained attention for his recent social media campaigns targeting companies for their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

One of Starbuck’s notable efforts was a public criticism of Harley-Davidson’s DEI policies, coupled with a call for a boycott if the company didn’t reverse course. Harley-Davidson later scaled back its DEI efforts. This was less than a month after he alleged the company’s policies had become “totally woke,” Local 12 noted. (RELATED: Harley-Davidson Ditches ‘Woke’ Policies Amid Biker And Social Media Backlash)

My full breakdown of @harleydavidson’s new response to our boycott where they announce an end to woke trainings, no more participating in HRC’s far left social credit CEI scoring, a return to sane donations and no more DEI. It’s time for a victory lap and what comes next. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/dVA5KoYfjo — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 19, 2024

Brown-Forman reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining an inclusive workplace, according to the screenshots obtained by Starbuck. The company allegedly acknowledged the challenges ahead and emphasized its ongoing dedication to its core mission.

The Daily Caller has reached out to Brown-Forman for comment but has not yet received a response.