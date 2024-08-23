Wife Of Famous Judge Mathis Files For Divorce After 39 Years

Linda Mathis, wife of TV personality Judge Greg Mathis, reportedly filed for divorce after 39 years of marriage.

Linda officially filed for divorce Thursday and listed July 17 as the date of their separation, according to TMZ. “The Judge Mathis Show” debuted in 1999 and aired for an impressive 24 years. Judge Mathis famously ruled over dramatic cases and amassed a huge fan-following.

The court documents indicate that Linda cited, “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her split from her husband of nearly 40 years, TMZ reported. No other information was provided regarding what led to their unresolvable disagreements.

Judge Mathis and Linda are parents to four children together, but they are all over the age of 18, so child support and custody are not issues that need to be embraced as part of their divorce settlement. Linda has also requested that Judge Mathis cover the cost of her legal fees, according to Page Six.

Lina did request spousal support from her estranged husband, and she check-marked the box that blocked the court’s ability to award any spousal support to Judge Mathis. There was no official word on whether or not a prenup was in place at the time of their marriage, according to TMZ.

Judge Mathis and Linda married in June of 1985, just a few years after Judge Mathis graduated from college. They were together for 14 years before his reality television show first aired, according to TMZ. They both appeared together in a reality television show about their family, “Mathis Family Matters.” (RELATED: Joey Lawrence’s Wife Files For Divorce With Major Custody Demands: REPORT)

Neither party has issued a public statement regarding their split.