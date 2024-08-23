Kamala-Backed Border Bill Would Allow Illegals Deported By Trump Back Into Country

Kamala Harris touted the U.S. Citizenship Act, a House bill which would open a pathway for illegal immigrants deported by former President Trump to apply for legal status.

The U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 would establish “an earned roadmap to citizenship for undocumented individuals,” according to a White House press release.

Illegal immigrants applying for temporary legal status would have to be physically present in the United States on or before January 1, 2021. However, there is one exception to the rule.

Illegal immigrants the Trump administration deported would be eligible for temporary status even if they were not physically present in the United States, according to the bill.

“With respect to a noncitizen who was removed from or who departed the United States on or after January 20, 2017, and who was continuously physically present in the United States for not fewer than 3 years immediately preceding the date on which the noncitizen was removed or departed, the Secretary may waive, for humanitarian purposes, to ensure family unity, or if such a waiver is otherwise in the public interest,” the bill reads.

Kamala Harris touted the bill during her tenure as Vice President. It’s even mentioned in the Democratic Party’s 2024 platform. (RELATED: Democrats Release Platform For Biden’s Second Term As Harris Desperately Tries To Escape Boss’ Shadow)

In June 2021 Harris thanked Democratic New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez for “leading the way on the U.S. Citizenship Act.”

She also stated during her Democratic National Convention acceptance speech that she would create a pathway for citizenship for immigrants.

WATCH: Kamala Harris vows to create a “pathway to citizenship” for illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/ScouXgXiBD — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) August 23, 2024

“The U.S. Citizenship Act would permanently increase family-sponsored and employment-based immigration,” the party platform reads.

Besides allowing any of the approximately 1.5 million illegal immigrants the Trump administration deported back into the country, the bill would also provide a pathway to permanent legal status and citizenship to illegal immigrants living in the United States.

It would change the word “aliens” to “noncitizens” in U.S. immigration law.